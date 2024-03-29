Shangla attack: Mohsin Naqvi met with the special investigation team from China

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has met the special investigation team from China to investigate the Shangla attack at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad.

The Federal Interior Minister briefed the Chinese team about the investigation so far into the attack.

During the meeting, measures for the protection of Chinese citizens and overall security were also discussed.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also met the Chinese ambassador and said that the real culprits of the Shangla attack will be brought to justice.