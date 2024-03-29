26.6% increase in FED on cigarettes can recover 19.8% healthcare cost of diseases caused by smoking

The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) has urged the government to reduce the health cost burden by increasing taxes on cigarettes. Tobacco use, particularly smoking, is linked to a plethora of health issues, including lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, respiratory diseases, and various other cancers. Smoking-related illnesses and deaths cost Pakistan 1.6% of its GDP annually. The earlier individuals start smoking, the higher their risk of developing these health problems later in life. Malik Imran Ahmad, Country Head Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), said that smoking-related illnesses cost a significant portion of the economy for their treatment. One effective strategy to discourage tobacco use and to save our youth and healthcare systems, as well as the economy, is to increase taxes on cigarettes. He urged for a 26.6% FED increase on cigarettes in 2024, which can recover 19.8% of healthcare costs spent on smoking-related diseases. The government needs to immediately increase cigarette taxes in the federal budget 2024-25 to earn an additional 17 billion in revenue.