Punjab CM orders policy formulation to export buffalo meat and milk to China

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered policy formulation to export buffalo meat and milk to China.

China imports US $17 billion worth of meat and US $2 billion worth of milk annually, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday. In a meeting on the Livestock Department, the CM reviewed the livestock related measures.

The CM stressed that only vaccinated and tagged cattle would be brought to cattle markets and slaughterhouses, adding that authentic data of cattle should be prepared and regularly updated.

She directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to research and development. Maryam Nawaz was briefed on the export potential of livestock sector. She said more work was needed for disease control and breed improvement.

She ordered to create disease control department in Punjab. She said the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) control programme should be made more effective, adding that vaccination for the disease should be produced locally in large quantities.

An advanced mechanism must be created to increase the export of dairy products, she ordered. The authorities concerned apprised the CM that up-gradation of vaccine production labs would cost Pakistani Rs 360 million, and up-gradation of zoonosis centre would cost Rs 299 million.

It was also briefed that the breed improvement could increase yield by up to 15-25 percent. Earlier, the Chief Minister was apprised that livestock accounts for 14.36 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Punjab produces country’s 62 percent milk, 43 percent meat, 33 percent mutton, and 65 percent poultry meat. The CM was also briefed that China imports US $17 billion worth of meat and US $2 billion worth of milk. The CM ordered to present a report on volume of poultry trade with Gulf countries and China.

The CM agreed to a proposal to provide motorbikes for veterinary doctors, and vans for mobile dispensaries.