Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Faisalabad

In a rare case in Pakistan, a woman gave birth to quintuplet babies who have been shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for observation at a local hospital in Faisalabad on Thursday.

According to medics, the woman delivered quintuplets comprising two baby boys and three girls who were shifted to intensive healthcare unit owing to underweight and breathing problems.

The mother of the newborns is reportedly stable. The doctors and paramedics staff have congratulated the family over the birth of quintuplets.