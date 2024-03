A plea has been filed on video link attendance and to arrest Fawad Chaudhry in all cases in Lahore High court (LHC).

According to the details, a two-member bench headed by Justice Aliya Neelam heard the case. The court sought the response from parties on the plea regarding Fawad Chaudhry.

It is pleaded from the court in the petition that 32 cases are filed against Fawad Chaudhry. The court ordered to arrest him in every case.