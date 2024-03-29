Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif reconstituted the Council of Common Interests.

President Asif Ali Zardari reconstituted the Council of Common Interests on the advice of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

For the first time in the history of the Council of Common Interests, the Finance Minister has been replaced by the Foreign Minister.

According to the notification, the 8-member Council of Common Interests will be chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The council will include all four chief ministers as members.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is a member of the Council of Common Interests.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Safran Minister Amir Makam are also included in CCI.

According to the notification, the Council of Common Interests has come into existence on March 21, 2024.

The Council of Common Interests is the country’s highest decision-making forum.

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) decides on matters that differ between the federation and the provinces, including the distribution of natural resources.