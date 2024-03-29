No workers laid off by Chinese company from Tarbela project

All workers to get due legal rights during temporary suspension period

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the media report claiming that a Chinese company ‘laid off’ over 2,000 workers from the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project after the killing of Chinese nationals in a suicide attack in Shangla district, the Power Construction Corporation of China Limited (PCCCL) has reiterated that all site workers and office staff will be back to work after a temporary suspension.

“With reference to Office Order No PCCCL/T5-Admin/2024-019 issued on dated 26th March, 2024, it is expressed that all the site workers and office staff will be back to work after short time suspension,” a notification issued by the company read.

The company also clarified that all the workers will get their due legal rights during the temporary suspension period. “During aforesaid suspension, related rights will be followed according to the Labour Law,” it maintained.

The notification was issued by Administration Manage of PCCCL-T5 Tarbela Project.