It has been decided to give captaincy to Babar Azam again, sources

The new management of Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to change the captain.

According to the sources, it has been decided to give the captaincy to 29-year-old Babar Azam again and Shaheen Afridi is thinking of leaving the leadership considering the board’s decision.

Sources say that Shaheen Afridi’s close sources have forbidden him to leave the leadership.

According to sources, the selection committee suggested Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi to make Babar Azam the captain and now Babar Azam will take the lead in the 5 T20I series against New Zealand.

According to sources, Babar Azam will participate in the training camp at Kakul as captain.

It should be noted that under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan won 42 and lost 23 in 71 T20 matches.