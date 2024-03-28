Sindh: Senate elections, final list of candidates released

The Election Commission of Sindh has released the final list of candidates for the Senate elections.

In the Senate, 11 candidates will be in the fray for 7 general seats from Sindh.

There will be 6 candidates of People’s Party, 4 independent candidates and 1 candidate of MQM in the province.

Faisal Wauda will contest the general seat as an independent candidate.

There will be competition between 3 candidates for 2 women seats.

2 out of 3 candidates for women’s seats belong to the People’s Party while 1 is an independent candidate.

Out of the 4 candidates of Technocrat, 2 belong to People’s Party while 2 candidates are independent.

On the minority seat, there will be a contest between Ponjomal of the People’s Party and independent candidate Bhagwan Das.