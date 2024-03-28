Champions Trophy: ICC team in Pakistan to inspect arrangements

An International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation visiting Pakistan to inspect venues and facilities for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 called on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday.

Pakistan signed the hosting rights agreement with the ICC in December to hold the tournament. There had been doubts about whether Pakistan would stay as the host country for the Champions Trophy after India had forced the PCB into hosting most of the matches of September’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

It will be the first major global cricket tournament to be played in Pakistan since 1996 when it hosted the Men’s Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka.

According to a press release issued by the board today, the meeting discussed the “lead-up to and successful conduct” of the event next year.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said it is an absolute pleasure and welcome development for the board and the fans across the country. “The PCB will arrange top-notch facilities as per the stature of this historic tournament,” he was quoted as saying in the press release.

“I am delighted to announce that the PCB will upgrade the three major venues in the country well in time before the start of ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” he said, adding that the board will leave no stone unturned in their attempts to make the tournament a successful and memorable one.

The delegation led by ICC’s Head of Events Chris Tetley included Senior Manager of event operations at ICC Sarah Edgar and the Manager of event operations, Aun Zaidi.

The meeting was also attended by COO PCB Salman Naseer and Director International Cricket PCB Usman Wahla including other PCB officials.