Gold price increases to Rs229,500 a tola

Gold price in the country increased by Rs100 per tola on Wednesday following an uptick in price in the international market. According to the data provided by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price for one tola of 24-karat gold increased to Rs229,500 from Rs229,400. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased to Rs196,760 from Rs196,674, showing an increase of Rs86. Following suit, the price for 10 grams of 22-karat gold increased to Rs180,363 from Rs180,284, going up by Rs79. According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,200 per ounce with a premium of $20. Earlier, gold price in the country fell last week by Rs2,350 (-1.03 percent) per tola to Rs225,150 from Rs227,500. In the preceding week, gold price fell by Rs2,700 (-1.17 percent) per tola to Rs230,200 from Rs220,300. During the month of February, the price for one tola of 24-karat gold increased by Rs200 to Rs215,700 from Rs215,500 while in January, the price for one tola of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,500 to Rs215,500 from Rs220,000.