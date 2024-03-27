Brazilian envoy urges Pakistan to join BRICS to become part of global economy

Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan, Olyntho Vieira has urged Pakistan to join international multilateral forum BRICS for becoming part of the global economy.

He said, “Pakistan is a big market in terms of its population which can play an important role in BRICS and promote trade with these countries.”

Brazilian Ambassador was speaking during a call on meeting with President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Secretary General UBG, FPCCI Zafar Bakhtawri.

Olyntho Vieira said that the BRICs have an important role in the future global economy and with it, South-South cooperation will also grow and international multilateralism will be strengthened.

He said that Pakistan was the largest market in terms of population in the Islamic world, which was important because of its geo- Strategic location and there was a need to strengthen the trade relations between Brazil and Pakistan.

The Envoy said that Pakistan and Brazil have vast trade and cooperation opportunities in technology and fruits, especially mango and Citrus, which need to be expanded further.

He said that Brazil was part of various economic and trade integration forums in the world and South, South Cooperation were very important from which Pakistan can take full benefits.

The Ambassador said that between Pakistan and Brazil there was a mutual trade of $45 million in which Brazil was in trade surplus.

He said that Brazil is exporting soybeans and cotton to Pakistan, while Pakistan is exporting surgical equipments, textiles and fruits to Brazil.

He said that in the same way, Brazil is a big market with which Pakistan can be connected with the market of South America by being economically connected.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Brazil will promote mutual trade in both countries and both countries will be able to benefit from each other’s markets.

He said that the role of the business community is very important for the promotion of mutual trade relations between Pakistan and Brazil and ICCI is ready to play its full role in this regard.

Ahsan said that Brazil is a big trade market which is connected to a big trade block like BRICs and its trade and economic relations with Pakistan are important.

He said that there were wide possibilities of cooperation between Pakistan and Brazil in the field of sports, especially in football. Brazil can co-promote football in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Zafar Bakhtavari highlighted the international importance of Brazil and its role in global trade and expressed hope for the expansion of mutual economic and trade relations between the two countries in the future.