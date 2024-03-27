IMF demands trace system to curb tax evasion

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the current government to implement an automatic track and trace system, emphasizing the need to seal units not included in the system.

According to media reports, sources within the Ministry of Finance revealed that the IMF has expressed dissatisfaction with the track and trace system managed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The IMF has demanded the full application of the FBR’s track and trace system across all sectors. Specifically, the IMF has insisted on the installation of an automatic track and trace system in the manufacturing sector, with a stern directive to seal units not integrated into the system. Highlighting concerns over rampant tax evasion, the IMF pointed out the lack of effective measures in key sectors such as cigarettes, sugar, fertilizer, and cement. Notably, the FBR has struggled to implement the track and trace system outside of the fertilizer sector over the past two years. The IMF stressed the urgency of implementing track and trace mechanisms in all four sectors to prevent tax evasion and broaden the tax base before initiating any new programs.

It is noteworthy that a staff-level agreement has been reached between Pakistan and the IMF. During a recent visit to Islamabad, the IMF mission conducted meetings with Pakistani officials to review the financial stability criteria set for the loan. However, the $1.1 billion standby agreement between Pakistan and the IMF was rejected by the IMF Executive Board.