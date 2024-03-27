Endrick and Yamal shine as Vinícius Júnior’s Brazil draws 3-3 with Spain in ‘One Skin’ friendly

Teenagers Lamine Yamal and Endrick took the spotlight as Brazil drew 3-3 with Spain on Tuesday in the “One Skin” international friendly that was set up to highlight the fight against racism after a series of insults aimed at the Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior.

Vinícius was relatively quiet in a match in which Brazil equalized with a penalty converted by Lucas Paquetá deep into stoppage time after Rodri’s spot kick in the 87th had put Spain ahead.

Brazil had rallied from two goals down with an equalizer scored by Vinícius´ future Madrid teammate Endrick, the 17-year-old Palmeiras player who had made his scoring debut with Brazil just three days previous.

The Spanish lineup was led by 16-year-old Barcelona forward Yamal, who helped set up three goals and received a standing ovation from the crowd at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium when he was substituted near the end of the match.

“Yamal and Endrick are players who have a chance to be stars at the 2026 World Cup,” Brazil coach Dorival Júnior said. “They both play at a very high level.”

The international friendly came a day after Vinícius broke down in tears while talking about the continued racist insults that he is subjected to in Spain, saying he was losing his desire to keep playing but pledged to continue his fight against racism.

Vinícius was loudly applauded when he was substituted in the 71st. The 23-year-old Brazilian, the Seleçao´s captain on Tuesday, received some of the loudest jeers when his name was introduced ahead of the match.

Brazilian players went onto the field wearing black jackets with the slogan “One Skin, One Identity.” The jackets will be auctioned to help an anti-racism campaign.

Vinícius, who has been accused of provoking fans and opponents, got into verbal altercations with Spanish players, including from the bench after leaving the match. He also shoved Spain defender Aymeric Laporte from behind while play was stopped.

Laporte tweeted after the match the question: “Maybe he wanted to dance…?” accompanied by a previous tweet with the image of Vinícius´ shove and quoting the Brazilian from Monday, when he said, “I just want to play soccer.” The friendly game was set up by Spanish and Brazilian soccer officials amid the uproar that followed the racist insults aimed at Vinícius in a Spanish league game in Valencia 10 months ago. Many believed the incident would be a turning point for soccer in Spain, but another wave of racist abuse targeting Vinícius has followed.

While most of the attention was on Vinícius, it was Yamal threatening the most with his speed and quick moves to get past Brazilian defenders.

Rodri put Spain ahead by converting a 13th-minute penalty kick after Yamal made a run through the right side and was brought down by João Gomes inside the area.

Vinícius had Brazil´s first shot on goal in the 17th but it was easily saved by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Yamal set up Dani Olmo’s 36th-minute goal and Rodrigo pulled Brazil closer in the 40th after a mistake by Simón.