‘Rafta Rafta’ — a rollercoaster ride of fun, love, hate and hilarious moments!

Get ready for a whirlwind of laughter, love, and unexpected twists as Green Entertainment’s “Rafta Rafta” a captivating new TV series that promises to keep audiences glued to their screens, enters its final stage.

Starring the charismatic Zaviyar Ejaz and the talented Saheefa Jabbar, this captivating TV series offers a refreshing departure from the typical Ramazan dramas. With its engaging storyline and compelling performances, “Rafta Rafta” is poised to captivate audiences and leave them eagerly anticipating each episode.

Directed by Abdul Khaliq Khan, the man behind the script of recent hit Ishq Murshid, the project is under the banner of Babar Javed Productions, with the story penned by Hassan Imam. Babar Javed Productions has been actively introducing fresh perspectives to Ramzan dramas, delving deep into the true essence of the genre. They have become known for their dramas to possess substance, star power and quality and rumour has it they are set to unveil numerous new projects soon.

The ensemble cast features a stellar line-up of talent, including Hina Dilpazeer, Rehan Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Zaviyar Ejaz, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Ali Gul Mallah, Faizan Sheikh and Afifa Sheikh.

It’s what the creators call a rollercoaster ride of fun, love, hate, and hilarious moments! It follows the ups and downs of a couple whose emotions swing between love to hate in the blink of an eye, all while laughter keeps them company. The first episode kicks off with a surprisingly funny and captivating start… You’ll have to watch it yourself to see what happens; no spoilers here. It tells a relatable story of two people struggling to make ends meet while steering clear of the horrors of arranged marriage.

SAHEEFA JABBAR KHATAK & ZAVIYAR EJAZ’S FIRST PROJECT TOGETHER – A DYNAMIC SCREEN PRESENCE

It’s the first time we see Zaviyar Ejaz and Saheefa Jabbar Khattak sharing the screen as a couple, and they are certainly excelling in their roles! This project showcases both Saheefa and Zaviyar in roles distinct from their previous works, portraying characters that are more light-hearted and less traditional, infused with a hint of comedic magic. Their fresh portrayal brings a new dynamic to the screen, making their characters even more enjoyable to watch.

A FRESH, UNPRETENTIOUS SCRIPT, DIRECTION & & NARRATIVE — in a heavily bustling Ramadan drama season, ‘Rafta Rafta’ stands out with its fresh, simple and unpretentious script and direction, yet it hits the mark. The synergy between the actors, their characters, the dialogue delivery and the script helps it distinguish itself in both narrative and execution. The comedy is not without reason; it makes sense, delivers all the punchlines skilfully and truth be told, it well surpasses most comedy dramas currently on air.

CHARACTERS THAT LEAVE YOU LAUGHING, EMPATHISING & ROOTING FOR — Saheefa Jabbar, AKA Savera, is the only daughter of a single mom who is likely suffering from the early stages of dementia. As the sole caregiver, she is responsible for ensuring their financial needs are met, which entails collecting rent from tenants who frequently default on their payments. Savera doesn’t mince words; she is practical, feisty and is definitely no damsel in distress; she knows how to obtain what’s owed to her. Hamza, portrayed by Zaviyar Ejaz, a tenant at Savera’s house is a struggling insurance policy agent who seems to have difficulty selling policies but is absolutely smitten with Savera. This crush, of course, is one-sided and you can’t help but feel empathy for him given his innocent, hopelessly lovestruck persona. The king of comedy, Ali Gul Mallah, who has become an audience favorite from the renowned drama Ishq Murshid, presents us with yet another unique character replete with quirks impossible to overlook. He portrays a failing insurance company boss, Mallah – the kind of boss everyone loves to hate. Though every time he appears on screen, laughter ensues. Hina Dilpazeer, portraying Amma, shines in a satirically comical role. As always, we admire her dialogue delivery, screen presence and impeccable comic timing as Savera’s mother, who grapples with memory issues. Faizan Sheikh portrays Munawar, the kind of best friend everyone needs in their life: someone who supports you yet pulls your leg way too often, but ultimately is always there to lend a helping hand when you’re in trouble.

SHARP, CRISP & CONCISE STORYTELLING — Rafta Rafta keeps it short and sweet. While many dramas release an episode every day throughout the month, inadvertently dragging out the story and making it rather tedious to watch the drama, Rafta Rafta stands out with its seven-episode series. Its sharp and crisp storytelling offers just the right blend of humour, romance and quality content. Watch Rafta Rafta every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm!.