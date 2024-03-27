MoU signed to supply 500MW of solar hybrid inverters to Pakistan

As part of the ongoing renewable energy collaboration between Pakistan and China, Knox Solar and Voltronic Power, an electronic device exporter in Taiwan, China, inked Pakistan’s largest MoU for the supply of inverters totaling a monumental 500MW.

The groundbreaking partnership, which took place last week in Shenzhen, China, signifies a major step towards sustainable energy development in Pakistan.

“We are thrilled to announce that Knox Solar and Voltronic Power Taiwan have recently signed a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the supply of 500MW of Solar Hybrid Inverters and Lithium batteries to Pakistan in the year 2024,” Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday quoting an official statement issued by Knox Solar. This collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing sustainable energy solutions in Pakistan and underscores the commitment of both companies to driving the adoption of renewable energy technologies, according to the statement.

“With this partnership, Knox Solar and Voltronic Power Taiwan are poised to make a lasting impact on the renewable energy landscape in Pakistan, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future,” the statement added.