Tax consultancy unit to boost revenue on the cards: CM Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved establishment of a new department for anti-narcotics and building of three police stations for drug control.

The approval was given during a meeting in Lahore on Wednesday. She directed to set up a tax consultancy unit and called for broaden the tax net to bring all those in to the tax net.

She directed to clear the backlog of registration plates of motor vehicles.

The meeting was briefed that thirteen excise check posts will be established to prevent smuggling and drug smuggling. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also directed to formulate a comprehensive policy for export of buffalo milk and meat to China. She directed that only vaccinated and tagged cattle will be allowed to the cattle market and slaughterhouse. The Chief Minister emphasized need to establish a disease control compartment in Punjab and a new mechanism to increase exports of dairy products. Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has directed strict monitoring of development projects along with reviewing quality, speed and transparency for timely completion of these projects after every 3 months.

These CM directions were being issued under the chair of Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb during the Planning & Development Board meeting. The latest situation of such development projects being run through foreign financial assistance was reviewed during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman apprised that 11 development projects through the World Bank financial assistance and 8 development projects through the Asian Development Bank fiscal assistance are ongoing in the Punjab province. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing the meeting stated that the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed to ensure emergency care in the Basic Health Centres along with provision of ECG and other medical facilities.

Marriyum Aurangzeb apprised that CM Maryam Nawaz aspires to further improve and enhance bilateral cooperation with the World Bank, ADB and other donor agencies. She highlighted that under the leadership of CM, Punjab province would become progressive as well as prosperous through excellent planning and coordination. She called for expediting the pace of work to ensure implementation for the establishment of Social Economic Registry for the provision of statistics.

“Only vaccinated and tagged cattle will be brought to Cattle Markets and Slaughterhouses,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a review meeting of the Livestock Department to have a briefing on the export potential of livestock sector.

The Chief Minister said, “Authentic data of cattle should be prepared and regularly updated.” She directed the authorities concerned to pay special attention to research and development.

“More work is needed for disease control and breed improvement.” She directed to create Disease Control Compartment in Punjab.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was apprised that livestock accounts for 14.36% of country’s GDP. Punjab produces country’s 62% milk, 43% meat, 33% mutton, and 65% poultry meat. Madam Chief Minister was also briefed that China imports $17 billion worth of meat and $2 billion worth of milk. Madam Chief Minister directed to present a report on volume of poultry trade with Gulf countries and China. She directed to increase the export of buffalo meat and milk to China.

The CM agreed to the proposal to provide motorbikes for veterinary doctors, and vans for mobile dispensaries.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has decided to launch field hospital and clinic on wheels project under the revolutionary programme soon.

CM also accorded approval to undertake revamping of the rural and basic health centers across Punjab. CM presided over 5th meeting on Health Reforms in a span of one month in which approval to such an important project was granted along with reconstituting health system and reviewing ongoing health projects. Maryam Nawaz directed not to delay issuance of funds required to undertake revamping of the projects and ordered to immediately issue Rs.16 billion to undertake upgradation of the hospitals. Maryam Nawaz underscored that bringing improvements and reforms in the health sector is our foremost priority adding that if any issue arises in the health sector development projects then it should be apprised to her immediately.

“We would ensure provision of quality health facilities at any cost. Where BHUs, RHCs are not available then field hospitals should be available in such areas. Ultrasound, laboratory test, medicines, initial medical check-up, examination of mother & child facilities would be available in the field hospitals.”

The CM apprised that launching of 32 field hospitals would be undertaken next month. 200 clinic on wheels would be established for the residents of semi urban and katchi abadies. Doctors, LHVs and vaccinators would be available in the clinic on wheels along with ultrasound facilities. The medicines of hepatitis, TB and cardiac ailments would be provided to the patients at their doorstep.

She directed to ensure 100 percent transparency in the purchase and provision of medicines adding that availability of doctors in every hospital should be ensured all the time. The target to establish 3 medical centers in South Punjab, Central Punjab and North Punjab has been accomplished. CM directed to complete all the health projects within stipulated time frame adding that state of the art hospitals would be established in every district.

The proposal to link children hospital of Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad with the Children Medical University was agreed during the meeting. It has been decided to undertake induction process from grade 5 to grade 15 for skilled staff in the health department hospitals after undergoing 3rd party testing. Maryam Nawaz apprised that the nurses would be sent abroad so as to improve their skills and training adding that a transparent and merit based induction process should be formulated. A check and balance system should be enforced on the Boards of Management in the hospitals.

It was decided to reformulate Boards of Management of the hospitals and a search committee was constituted for the appointment of Vice Chancellor of Nishthar Medical University. Approval to constitute search committee for the appointment of Vice Chancellor, MS, and CEOs along with undertaking upgradation of 43 hospitals established in the jails was granted.