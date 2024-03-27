Pakistan’s foreign policy rooted in peace, equality & justice: Ishaq Dar

Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan’s foreign policy is deeply rooted in the principles of peace, equality, and justice. He said that Pakistan will continue to champion multilateralism, peace, development and mutual prosperity.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at Inter-Faith Iftaar dinner hosted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and attended by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

“It is my great privilege and honour to welcome Prime Minister of Pakistan to Ministry of Foreign Affairs for this special inter-faith iftar dinner. Am grateful for the presence of the Islamabad-based diplomatic community at this inter-faith iftar dinner. I would like to express our deep appreciation for their contribution in promoting dialogue and cooperation between their countries and Pakistan” Ishaq Dar said.

Ishaq Dar said that for Muslims across the world, the holy month of Ramadan holds a special religious and social significance. It is a time for reflection, unity, and compassion. As we gather here tonight, representing diverse nations and cultures, it is important to appreciate the power of dialogue and cooperation in fostering mutual understanding and harmony, he said.

“As you may be aware, Pakistan is a candidate for the non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council for the years 2025 and 2026. Our Security Council candidature has been endorsed by Asia Pacific Group of countries. We are extremely grateful to the countries that have already expressed their support and we seek the invaluable support of all other countries as well” he said. Ishaq Dar said that during its term at the Council, Pakistan will promote the Council’s mandate for the maintenance of international peace and security and help revitalize the Council to address contemporary challenges; reach across political divides; and promote multilateralism.

Ishaq Dar said that in this holy month of peace and fasting, we must not forget the people of Gaza who are faced with starvation and war awaiting an end to the last six months of bloodshed and misery. Time has come for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire, as called for by the United Nation Security Council, he said.

Ishaq Dar said that our collective dream of peace and prosperity cannot be realized without settlement of outstanding regional disputes. It is therefore, important to resolve longstanding disputes on the agenda of the UNSC including Palestine and Kashmir, he said. “This week’s terror attack in Moscow and the deadly attack in Besham remind us that terrorism is a collective and persistent threat for everyone across the globe. Pakistan will continue to promote regional and global partnerships in combating this menace” he said.

“Let me share with you that in Holy Quran it is stated that “whoever takes a life it will be as if they killed all of humanity; and whoever saves a life, it will be as if they saved all the humanity.” Therefore, our war against terrorism will not end till peace wins” he siad.