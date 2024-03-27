LHC orders removal of Usman Dar’s name from PNIL

The Lahore High Court has ordered to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar’s name from Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) conditionally.

The court on Wednesday directed the petitioner to submit surety bonds before withdrawal of his name from PNIL.

During hearing of the petition, the court remarked that these people are politicians, they will not go anywhere from Pakistan.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard Usman Dar’s petition. In the petition, the federal government and others were made parties.

The applicant in its petition had taken the plea that he wants to go for Umrah so it is requested to remove his name from the PNIL list.