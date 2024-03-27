Nawaz not going for Umrah in Ramazan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will not go for Umrah this time in Ramadan and will cast his vote in senate elections ahead on April 2.

According to the details, Nawaz Sharif is not going to London for now and he is in contact with his physician who is satisfied from his health. PML-N’s supremo stated that these all are rumors about going London and Saudi Arabia. There is no true in this news. He said that he is a Pakistani and has decided to live with his family in his homeland now.