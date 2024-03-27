Will fight till elimination of every terrorist who casts evil eye on Pakistan’s guests: Army Chief

Army Chief General Asim Munir has reiterated the determination of the armed forces to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

Addressing a high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir said that the nation has steadfastly fought against terrorism for the past two decades.

He says that the nation has thwarted the nefarious intentions of the opponents of Pakistan, we will fight against terrorism till the end of the last terrorist.

The Army Chief has said that the enemies of Pakistan have once again underestimated the resilience and courage of the state and the people of Pakistan.

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has further said that Pakistan, its people and its guests will fight till the end of every terrorist who casts a bad light on them.

He has also said that we will fight terrorism till the end with all our might, we will ensure that every foreigner, especially the Chinese citizens, are safe in Pakistan.