Letter of 6 judges of Islamabad High Court, Chief Justice called a full court meeting

Chief Justice of Pakistan Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa called a full court meeting on the issue of the letter of Islamabad High Court Judges.

According to the sources, the letter of the judges of Islamabad High Court will be reviewed in the meeting.Sources say that the Attorney General had a meeting with Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa on this matter.In the meeting, the letter written regarding the judges of Islamabad High Court was considered. The Attorney General said in a conversation with the journalists that the issue of the judges’ letter is serious and should be investigated.It should be noted that an application was filed by Mian Dawood Advocate for open court investigation of the letter of 6 judges of Islamabad High Court in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.In the constitutional petition, the Supreme Court was requested to form an empowered commission and conduct an inquiry.The petitioner had opined that the letter from the judges of the Islamabad High Court appeared to be a premeditated plan.