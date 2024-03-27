Judicial Commission should be formed to inquire into Judges’ letter: Barrister Gohar

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar has demanded that a judicial commission be formed to inquire into the judges’ letter.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar while holding a press conference along with Secretary General Umar Ayub said that the judges have written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council, 2 senior judges of the Supreme Court are also included in them.

He says that this letter is a turning point in the judicial history of Pakistan, Allah gave courage to the judges and finally spoke, they have asked for intervention in the lower courts including the Islamabad High Court.

Barrister Gohar has said that the letter has written that this intervention was in the context of political cases, the judges have written about political cases and Terrian case, 6 judges of the High Court have been affected by pressure.

He said that there are Supreme Court and High Court judges in the Judicial Council, the judges wrote in the letter that interference was done in political cases, condemning the interference in the judiciary.

The PTI leader has demanded that the protection of the judges who have written the letter and their families should be ensured.

He said that today the judges are telling their own stories, the judges have mentioned the injustices done to them in the letter, the verdicts against the founders of PTI were given under pressure, it has no value.

Barrister Gohar said that the lawyers should focus on the independence of the judiciary above political differences, the inquiry of the letter for the independence of the judiciary should be done in open court, it is a letter and not a charge sheet, the larger bench of the Supreme Court from tomorrow. Listen to it.

He says that he will also bring a resolution in the Provincial Assembly on the letter of the judges, hoping that there will be a transparent inquiry into the letter and it will reach its end. According to this letter, 6 judges were affected by the pressure.

Chairman PTI said that 14 hearings were held and the judge said, “Where are my children?” go

He said that the judges of the Supreme Court should hear this matter in open court, the judge himself is raising his voice that he is demanding justice, it is written in para 5 of the letter that not only interference has taken place but it is happening.

Barrister Gohar says that a terrible letter has been written related to political cases, these are not ordinary cases, it has been asked to intervene in political cases, now the nation and lawyers will have to play a role for the independence of the judiciary.

He also said that every judge is as important to us as Supreme Court and High Court judges, we will bring a resolution on this issue in the National Assembly, past mistakes will have to be rectified.

On this occasion, Umar Ayub said that despite the court order, I was not allowed to meet the founder of PTI, the target in this letter is only the founder of PTI, he will raise his voice in the National Assembly on the issue of the letter.

They say that the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Supreme Judicial Council should take steps against it, secret cameras have been installed in the rooms to put pressure on the judges, PTI will raise this issue everywhere including the Parliament.

The PTI leader has also said that this system has been exposed and is not the rule of law, I demand action from the Chief Justice and the members of the Supreme Judicial Council, each institution should work within its jurisdiction, the founder said. PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with his wife were also targeted.