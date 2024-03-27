PTI plans nationwide campaign for Imran’s release

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has unveiled plans for a nationwide campaign advocating for the release of its founder, Imran Khan, whom they claim is facing political persecution.

Speaking outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan asserted that the ongoing legal proceedings against Imran Khan, particularly in the Al- Qadir Trust Case, are part of a concerted effort to detain him.

Barrister Gohar disclosed that the seventh witness in the case testified in court today, affirming that Imran Khan neither benefitted from the project nor caused any financial loss to the public exchequer. Despite this, Gohar emphasised that the case, like others, is being used to pressure Imran Khan into compromise.

“Imran Khan has one message for the nation: to continue their struggle for real freedom in the country,” declared Barrister Gohar.

In conjunction with upcoming by-elections, PTI announced plans for large-scale public gatherings across Pakistan, with a dual focus on electioneering and advocating for Imran Khan’s release. Barrister Gohar instructed all party leaders to seek permissions for rallies, highlighting the significance of mobilising public support.

Regarding internal political affairs, Barrister Gohar revealed Imran Khan’s directives for the party. Mian Aslam Iqbal is slated to serve as the Parliamentary Leader of PTI in the Punjab Assembly upon his return to active politics. Amendments to the party’s Senate election nominations were also made due to ongoing litigation.

“With by-elections approaching on multiple seats, PTI is gearing up for extensive public engagement,” announced Barrister Gohar, emphasising the party’s determination to reclaim what they describe as their ‘stolen mandate’.

Turning attention to the upcoming Senate elections, PTI disclosed its candidates for various seats, including Syed Zulfi Bukhari and Faizur Rehman for Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa respectively. The party urged other candidates to withdraw their nominations, leaving only the covering candidates in the race.

Condemning statements made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah against Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar urged authorities to take action, stressing PTI’s application for FIRs against Sanaullah. In response to US diplomat Donald Lu’s recent statement, PTI called for clarification from former Pakistan ambassador Asad Majeed regarding discussions between the two. Additionally, PTI demanded swift justice for civilians with cases pending before military courts, criticising the courts’ lack of transparency and fairness.