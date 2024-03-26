Saudi Arabia makes historic debut at Miss Universe with Rumy Alqahtani

Saudi Arabia is set to make its inaugural appearance on the global stage of beauty pageantry, as Rumy Alqahtani gears up to represent the Kingdom at the prestigious Miss Universe 2024 event. Hailing from the bustling city of Riyadh, 27-year-old Rumy Alqahtani stands poised to make history as the first-ever Saudi participant in the illustrious Miss Universe pageant. A seasoned model and influencer boasting a sizable following of one million on Instagram, Alqahtani’s announcement on social media sent ripples of excitement across the nation. With a penchant for the spotlight, Alqahtani has not shied away from international competitions, having previously graced numerous global pageants. Her recent foray into the limelight included a notable appearance at the Miss and Mrs Global Asian event held in Malaysia, showcasing her poise and elegance on an international platform. The decision for Saudi Arabia to officially join the Miss Universe pageant marks a significant departure from its conservative traditions, indicative of the Kingdom’s ongoing transformation under the visionary leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. This momentous step underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to embracing cultural diversity and promoting women’s empowerment on the global stage.