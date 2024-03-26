Katcha dacoits kidnap siblings for ransom in Kandhkot

Despite police operations against dacoits of the katcha area in Sindh, there seems to be no end in sight to the terror unleashed by them as the outlaws continue to kidnap people for ransom with complete impunity.

In a latest incident, the dacoits have kidnapped a brother and sister from Kandhkot and have demanded Rs5 million for their release. Only six days ago, a primary school teacher had been shot dead by some bandits in the katcha area of Kandhkot, district Kashmore, where dacoits continue to hold sway despite several efforts to eliminate them.

The teacher, Allah Rakhiyo Nandwani, was kidnapped on his way back home from a primary school in Nasrullah Khan Bijarani, which has been designated as a no-go area due to the presence of dacoits, on Monday (March 18).

A few days ago, the dacoits of katcha area, who had kidnapped two persons after luring them to Rojhan in Punjab a few days ago, threw their bodies into the River Indus after murdering them brutally. The dacoits shot Ahsan and Shehzad, both masons by profession, dead when they saw them fleeing. The dacoits had called them to Rojhan, saying their services were required for the construction of a roof.

Separately, two robbers were killed in exchange of fire with police here in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to details, two robbers riding a motorcycle fleeing after looting citizens came across police at Saeedabad link road in Airport police station jurisdiction. Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing and attempted to flee from the scene. In retaliatory firing of police, both robbers later identified as Anwar Noon and Khadim Hussain was killed on the spot. The police recovered arms and other looted valuables from possession of the killed robbers who were wanted by police in various criminal cases. The bodies were moved to hospital.