Punjab Police committed to making Punjab drug-free province

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the campaign of Punjab Police is going on rapidly for eradications of the drugs. Under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, RPOs and DPOs are working hard to make Punjab a drug-free province, in continuation of which, during the last 24 hours, 474 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province including Lahore.

Spokesman of Punjab Police said that 249 cases were registered against the suspects involved in the drug supply chain, 248 suspects were arrested and 140 kg of charas, 02 kg of heroin, 01 kg of opium, 307 grams of ice and 2670 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Spokesman of Punjab Police further said that 7165 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers throughout the province during one month. 3669 cases were registered against the big drug dealers, 4053 culprits were arrested, 2947 kg of charas, 15 kg of Ice, 58 kg of heroin, 152 kg of opium and 40875 liters of liquor were also recovered from the possession of the culprits. IG Punjab has issued orders to speed up anti-narcotics operations in close coordination with ANF. IGP Punjab said that the networks of anti-social elements and criminals supplying drugs in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels should be eradicated permanently.

On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Police’s crackdown against kite flyers and metal strings is continuing rapidly across the province. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed all RPOs, DPOs to intensify the campaign against kite flying, in continuation of which, during the last 24 hours, 245 cases were registered against the accused involved in kite flying from all over the province and 242 accused were arrested. Spokesman Punjab Police said that more than 54 thousand kites, above than 800 strings were recovered from the possession of the accused. Spokesman Punjab Police while giving details of the ongoing crackdown for the past one month briefed that, during last one month Punjab police registered more than 3100 cases under anti-kite flying across the province including Lahore, the police teams arrested 3233 suspects from across the province. More than 01 lakh 63 thousand kites and 3593 strings were recovered from the possession of the accused.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to take strict actions against those who manufacture, buy and sell metal strings and kites without discrimination. IGP Punjab directed that accused involved in heinous business do not deserve any exemption, adopt zero tolerance. IG Punjab tasked CCPO Lahore, RPOs, DPOs to make the crackdown more effective against kite flying. IG Punjab directed that the anti-social elements involved in the online business of kites and strings should also be brought under the grip of the law and be severely punished.