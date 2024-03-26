IHC issues notices on PTI’s plea to hold rally in Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Tuesday notices to respondents on a PTI plea seeking permission to hold a party rally in the federal capital on March 30.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over the hearing of the PTI plea during which party counsel Sher Afzal Marwat informed the court that the federal capital’s top police official cited security threats as the reason behind denying permission. The presiding judge, after hearing the arguments, said the court will look into available options on Wednesday and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Earlier, the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) denied PTI permission to hold a rally on March 30. The capital’s DC rejected the application citing the law and order situation. He said that the public gathering cannot be allowed in light of reports from law enforcement agencies about the recent activities of the outlawed group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He also added that the PTI had also previously violated the rules by giving an affidavit when the party had been allowed to hold meetings and rallies.

Earlier, the IHC had directed the DC to decide on the matter and present a report in this regard. The former ruling party’s regional president Amir Masood Mughal had sought permission for a public gathering either on March 23 or March 30, at Parade Ground, F9 Park or D Chowk at 10 pm. The secretary of interior, chief commissioner, inspector general of police, deputy commissioner, and SSP operations were addressed in the application.