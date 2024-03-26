Court issues Imran, Bushra’s production orders for April 4

Imran-Khan-77A court in Islamabad issued production orders on Monday for PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for April 4 as it heard their counsels’ appeals for the two to be presented in court.

The appeals were filed in connection with Imran and Bushra’s bail pleas in six May 9 violence cases and a Toshakhana fake receipts case, respectively. The hearing was presided over by sessions court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. Imran’s counsel Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

The orders to the Adiala jail superintendent, where the two are incarcerated, came after the jail authorities failed to mark Imran’s attendance via video link. The order to do so was issued at the last hearing.

Last week, a separate court issued similar orders for Imran and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case of vandalism during the 2022 Azadi March. The case against the former premier, Qureshi, and others was registered at the Karachi Company police station.

The former first lady Bushra Bibi has been accused of allegedly illegally selling a precious watch presented to Imran by the Saudi crown prince during the former’s term as the prime minister. Islamabad’s Kohsar police station registered an FIR against Imran, Bushra, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) including Section 420 for allegedly presenting fake receipts for buying and selling items obtained from the state’s gift repository known as Toshakhana.