JI senator among others booked over Gaza rally in Islamabad

The Islamabad police has booked protesters and organisers of a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, it emerged on Monday.

Save Gaza Campaign, a civil society movement of civilians and organisations taking action against the Israeli bombardment in the besieged strip, posted earlier in the day on social media platform X that the police had registered a first information report (FIR) against its leader Humaira Tayyaba and her husband and the movement’s patron, former Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad for leading a sit-in at D-Chowk on Sunday.

The FIR was registered at the capital’s Kohsar police station on the complaint of Station House Officer Shafqat Faiz on Sunday. The complaint was filed under Sections 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50) and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Amplifier Act.

The FIR said the SHO was stationed at Islamabad’s Jinnah Avenue along with other police personnel for security duty when protesters under Ahmad and Tayyaba’s leadership assembled around 2pm and began playing slogans through speakers installed in pickup trucks. It added that speeches were also made against state institutions.

The SHO said that a city magistrate present with the police force admonished the crowd that Section 144 was imposed in the capital and thus, there was a restriction on every rally, the protesters did not have a no-objection certificate, impeding national arteries without permission could not be allowed and therefore, the demonstrators could relocate to the green belt without impacting the ordinary citizenry’s commute.

The FIR added that an offer was also previously made by the local administration to the protesters to stage their demonstration at the press club or some other venue but the organisers were insistent on D-Chowk. The FIR said that around 5:30pm, Ahmad announced that the protesters would reach D-Chowk at any cost and surround embassies and important offices. The FIR added that the former senator had warned of violence if met with resistance and had incited the crowd.

It further said that despite repeatedly being reminded that they were violating Section 144, the crowd of around 300-350 people did not listen and began proceeding towards D-Chowk with some carrying sticks. The SHO said that when the police attempted to stop their advance, the crowd confronted the police under Ahmad’s leadership and pushed around female police officers, threatened the officers against carrying out their duties and began pelting the police personnel, injuring one constable and shattering anti-riot shields.

The FIR said the crowd blocked Express Chowk and Jinnah Avenue from both ends and stopped the flow of traffic, including ambulances. It added that they continued their protest at Jinnah Avenue for a time and then dispersed.

A day ago, the Islamabad police had said that Section 144 was in force and legal action was being taken against the rally held without permission.

“Protesters tried to enter the high-security zone and pelted stones at the police. The protesters blocked the roads of the citizens,” the police had said in a statement on X, adding that “unauthorised assembly and blocking of public highways cannot be allowed.” Tayyaba termed the case a “fabricated” one and said the pro-Gaza demonstrations would continue until the demands of the protesters were met. Ahmad also came down hard against the development and said: “The rulers made it a crime to show solidarity with the people of Gaza.”

He said the sound system and vehicle of the organisers were detained while three people were sent to jail. “I condemn this fascism of the Pakistan government and Islamabad police. This is the worst kind of pro-Israelism,” he lashed out. Last night, he had alleged that while on his way back from the protest with his family, personnel of the Islamabad police had accosted him and his family.

Responding to him, the Islamabad police claimed otherwise and said its personnel were rudely treated when they had stopped the former-senator and exhibited patience. The police said no arrest attempt was made. Ahmad in turn had termed the police response a bunch of lies. Separately, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Rabaie Ahmed on Monday Dar reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and called for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.