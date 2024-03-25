Jerjees Seja — the man behind the vision

Producer and ARY Networks Chief Executive Officer Jerjees Seja sits down with Daily Times for a detailed interview.

What started your journey in this field and what was your first impression?

My journey into media began with a stroke of luck! During my Bachelors in Marketing, my strong communication skills helped me land an internship at Interflow, a leading player in the industry. Within two weeks, my passion for media was evident and I was offered a full-time position at Interflow Communications. As I moved on in my career, I thrived on different media fields, diving headfirst into every aspect of the business in Pakistan. From mastering media planning and research to exploring media marketing and production, I was fortunate to gain a well-rounded skillset. What truly captivated me was the creative power and dynamism of the media industry. I saw Pakistan’s media landscape on the cusp of a major expansion, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it.

You have been at the forefront of introducing new programming on our TV screen like drama serials, game shows, reality shows and sports shows etc. what inspired all this?

As a lifelong marketer, I’ve always been captivated by the power of launching content that truly resonates with audiences. This fascination, coupled with my obsession with staying on top of global media trends, ignited my desire to innovate the Pakistani television landscape. I yearned to challenge traditional content formulas and experiment with fresh ideas and concepts. Leading a team of talented production professionals at ARY Digital presented the perfect opportunity to turn this vision into reality. We embraced experimentation, rethinking the way FPCs were planned and introducing ground-breaking shows across various genres – from engaging morning shows to interactive game shows and captivating reality programs like Tamasha. Today, ARY boasts a library of critically acclaimed drama serials, some of the most popular shows in Pakistani television history. Think iconic Ramadan specials like Shan-e-Ramadan and the nation’s biggest game show Jeeto Pakistan. Our dramas are equally celebrated, consistently topping viewership charts. ARY dramas tackle social issues with sensitivity, sparking national conversations and creating a deep bond with audiences by reflecting the realities of Pakistani society. At the heart of our content creation lies a deep understanding of our target audience. We meticulously avoid content that clashes with their preferences, ensuring everything we produce remains relevant, relatable and truly connects with viewers.

How tough is the job of the network CEO at ARY does your phone ever stop ringing?

As the CEO of Pakistan’s largest media network, I face unique challenges on a daily basis. Effective time management is crucial in this role, as there is a constant stream of events and multiple channels to oversee. Prioritising tasks and workload is key to ensuring that everything is handled efficiently. I am grateful to have an exceptional team that works together to make our work enjoyable. We strive to find a balance between productivity and enjoyment in what we do. Technology, especially with the impact of COVID-19, has transformed the way we work. Communication channels like phones and WhatsApp have become essential tools. While I do my best to control the constant ringing, the expectation for immediate responses can be difficult to manage. Overall, leading a dynamic media network requires careful time management, a strong team and the ability to adapt to changing communication methods. It is a challenging yet fulfilling role.”

How do you maintain work life balance with your routine as the network CEO?

I firmly believe that maintaining a healthy work-life balance is essential for personal and professional development. Without a decent balance between the two, it becomes challenging to thrive in both areas. To create this balance, it is crucial to set boundaries and ensure that they are respected. Whether it involves avoiding working late hours or prioritising family vacations, sticking to these boundaries is vital. Delegating tasks and empowering the team is also crucial. By entrusting responsibilities to capable individuals, it not only lightens the workload but also fosters a supportive and flexible work culture. This enables everyone to contribute to the organisation’s success while maintaining their own work-life harmony. Learning to say no can be one of the most difficult but essential skills when striving for work-life balance. It is important to prioritise personal and family life by confidently declining non-essential requests. This allows you to allocate time and energy to the things that matter most outside of work. Ultimately, creating a work-life balance requires conscious effort and the ability to set priorities. By establishing boundaries, delegating tasks and learning to say no when necessary, one can achieve a more balanced and fulfilling life

You have played instrumental role in the revival of Pakistani cinema, what do you think is the scope of movies in Pakistan?

The Pakistani film industry is filled with talent and has the potential to make a mark on the global stage. From 2015 to 2019, there was a significant revival in the industry, with Pakistani films gaining recognition both domestically and internationally. However, certain events, such as the banning of Indian movies in Pakistan and the impact of COVID-19, have led to setbacks for the cinema industry. The ban on Indian movies in Pakistan had a major impact on the cinema industry, as Pakistani films were not yet equipped to provide a consistent supply of commercially viable content. The industry relied on Bollywood and Hollywood films to attract viewers and ensure box office growth. With the ban and the decline in cinema-going habits due to COVID-19, the box office size has reduced by 70 percent and continues to decrease. To ensure a promising future for the Pakistani film industry, it is crucial to have a constant supply of quality content that appeals to audiences and keeps them motivated to visit cinemas. Currently, only a few producers are making movies in Pakistan, driven by their passion for filmmaking despite the significant risks and potential losses involved. It is important to address the challenges faced by the industry, such as scriptwriting, the need for better production values and the accessibility of films to a wider audience. By investing in content, improving production quality and making films more affordable and accessible, the Pakistani film industry can regain its momentum and attract a larger audience.

Would you say that media tech has increased significantly in Pakistan or are we still stuck in the archaic age?

The media and technology landscape in Pakistan has witnessed significant advancements in recent years, although there are still areas that require further development. The rise of social media and online platforms has played a crucial role in shaping public discourse and providing a platform for information sharing and engagement. Additionally, the increasing number of TV channels and the digitalisation of the media industry have contributed to the evolution of the media landscape. However, it is important to note that the adoption and utilization of media technology may vary across different sectors and regions within Pakistan. While advancements have been made, there may still be room for further growth and improvement in certain areas. At ARY, we understand and value the importance of changing landscape and therefore we are the only network which has its own OTT platform call ARYZAP.

Lately we have seen ARY acquire the rights for many a premiere sporting event and Asports is considered as premier sports channel of Pakistan, do you think it will continue to grow like this?

ASports was launched with a clear vision to provide high-quality sports events to viewers in Pakistan. It was a passion project of our network owner, Mr Salman Iqbal and under his leadership, the channel has quickly become recognized as the premier sports channel in the country. Our primary objective has always been to acquire and showcase top-notch sporting events from around the world. From the ICC World Cup to the FIFA World Cup and from F1 racing to Masters golf, we have made sure that A Sports is the go-to destination for all sports enthusiasts in Pakistan. In addition to broadcasting these prestigious events, we have also introduced unique wrap-around programming that has become a brand in itself. One such example is “The Pavilion,” which has been established as one of the world’s best cricket shows. These programmes add value and enhance the overall sports viewing experience for our audience. We are committed to our vision and are confident that we will continue to invest in the channel’s growth. With our dedication to acquiring quality sporting events and our focus on innovative programming, we aim to further solidify ASports’ position as the leading sports channel in Pakistan.

How does one get picked to attend shows like ‘Jeeto Pakistan.’ We are sure you get asked this question a lot.

This is a question I get all the time from excited fans. Here’s the inside scoop on how to snag a seat in the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ audience: First and foremost, let me assure you, there are absolutely no costs involved in attending the show! We select our lucky audience members through a random SMS draw.

Is there any message you would like to give for the young media professionals starting out today?

The Pakistani media scene is exploding with potential! For aspiring media professionals, this is a thrilling time to jump in. Remember, success comes from dedication. Sharpen your focus on a specific area of media that excites you and don’t be afraid to grind. Actively seek out learning opportunities through internships, workshops and online courses. Combine your unique ideas with relevant knowledge and you’ll be well on your way to making a mark in this dynamic industry.