Zareen recalls God-fearing nature of Omar Sharif

Zareen Omar, wife of Omar Sharif, in a programme revealed that her husband was a God-fearing and practicing Muslim.

Speaking about his closeness to Islam, she said, “Omar Sharif once conducted Ramadan transmission. He was reluctant to do it as he did not know how public would react to that.”

“I asked him to do it. You would do it because you are an extremely kind, religious and God-fearing person. You should definitely do it.”

She said he first observed Aitkaf when he was 10 years old. He used to offer prayers. “He used to offer Ashrak prayer, Chasht prayer and other Nawafils too,” she said.

The staff members at the channel must have heard his long prayers (duas). He used to do 10-minute long ‘dua’ in which he used to mention all the Prophets and their respected wives. His dua used to be so fulfilling, she recalled.

Zareen Omar said the late Omar Sharif was an extremely kind-hearted person, especially when someone used to come to him to seek help for his or her daughter’s wedding and dowry.

She said Omar helped poor girls in arranging their marriages.