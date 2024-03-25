Kasur man cuts off employee’s fingers for demanding salary

A man in Kot Radha Kishan allegedly cut off four fingers of his employee with a sharp tool when asked for his salary deposit.

A young employee, Owais, worked for many years under the employer, Irfan, at the warehouse in Bhamba Khurd near Kot Radha Kishan area of Kasur. During all these years, Owais asked Irfan to keep his money as a deposit.

However, when the man asked for the money, Owais got angry and subjected the employee to torture. The suspect, Irfan, allegedly chopped off four fingers of the worker’s hand with a sharp tool.

The victim’s family has demanded justice from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab.