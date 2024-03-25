Turkish ambassador calls on Maryam, Nawaz Sharif

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and increase in cooperation in various fields came under discussion during the meeting.

PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan and Turkiye were bound to each other in the relationship of Islamic brotherhood. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan and Turkiye want to increase cooperation in commercial, economic and other fields, adding that increasing trade volume between Pakistan and Turkiye was need of the hour. The CM said that there were vast investment opportunities in Punjab in housing, tourism, solar energy, health, education, vocational training and other sectors.

She highlighted the very favorable investment ecosystem in Punjab, along with the incentives being provided to encourage investment in Punjab.

Turkish investors should take advantage of these investment opportunities, she added.

“We will provide them all kinds of facilities in this regard, because we want to benefit from the experience and expertise of Turkiye’s rapid development” she ensured.

The Turkish ambassador said that Pakistan and Turkiye had historical brotherly relations, adding that cooperation between the two countries was exemplary.

He assured to increase cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields.

He added that steps would be taken at a fast pace to further promote relations with Punjab. Potential agreements in this regard were also discussed in the meeting.

Turkish Commercial Counsellor Nurettin Demir, Ghazanfar Mahmood, Director of the Embassy Office, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers were present.

CM greets Hindu community on Holi

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has conveyed warm greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of the Holi. In her message, the CM wished happy Holi to Hindu community around the world, especially Pakistan.

Expressing her best wishes for the Hindu community on the occasion, the CM remarked that the Hindu community is playing a valuable role in the economic development of Pakistan. She said all those living in Pakistan are united, peace will illuminate through the colors of Holi.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government believes in equality, justice and fairness. May the festival of Holi be a source of tolerance, happiness, peace and prosperity, she prayed.

Maryam, Nawaz condole the death of WASA sewerman

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of dead sewermen of WASA in Faisalabad.

Asif Masih and Shaan Masih of WASA Faisalabad were killed a couple of days ago while cleaning sewage due to the presence of toxic gas inside. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Asif Masih’s father Ilyas Masih and Shaan Masih’s father Mushtaq Masih, and consoled their mothers. She also hugged and loved the children of the deceased. Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said,”It is extremely sad that Asif and Shaan died on duty.” Madam Chief Minister said,”WASA should take strong measures to protect its sewermen.” She added,”Professional safety kits are being given to workers in Punjab. Every worker is important to me, every soul is precious.”