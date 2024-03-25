PM directs removal of obstacles hindering Reko Diq project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday underscored the importance of safeguarding workers involved in the Reko Diq project, pledging to ensure their security and smooth logistics from Reko Diq to the port, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a meeting in Lahore, chaired by the prime minister, focusing on mines and minerals of Balochistan with a special emphasis on the Reko Diq project, PM Shehbaz stressed the need for meticulous planning, particularly concerning the communication infrastructure such as the railway line, to fully exploit the mineral resources in Balochistan. Instructions were issued during the meeting for the immediate upgrading of existing road networks to link the Reko Diq project with Gwadar via road.

The premier also urged consultation with all stakeholders at official levels to address any obstacles hindering the project’s progress.

Furthermore, Shehbaz called for expediting the completion of under-construction roads and strategizing the feasibility of a railway network from Reko Diq to Gwadar port.

Highlighting the benefits of the proposed railway project, the prime minister mentioned that it would facilitate swift access and reduce distance compared to Karachi’s Bin Qasim port, particularly benefiting the mineral-rich district of Chaghai and promoting the mining industry.

Seeking further insights, the prime minister requested a detailed briefing next week on the Reko Diq project and rail connectivity. Moreover, he directed the removal of all official hurdles to complete the environmental and social impact assessment concerning the Reko Diq project.

It was disclosed during the meeting that the feasibility study for the Reko Diq project is set to conclude by the end of the year, with plans for transporting 6,000 containers monthly from Reko Diq to the port. Additionally, attendees were informed that the project’s concentrate pipeline would be the world’s second-longest slurry pipeline, and the mining company would construct a link road from Reko Diq to National Highway-40.

Progress updates were provided, revealing that 58 per cent of the construction work on the 103-kilometre road from Naukundi to Mashkhel, connecting Reko Diq with Gwadar, has been completed. Among the attendees was a delegation from Barrick Gold Company, led by its Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that provision of universal access to quality essential health services was the constitutional responsibility of the Government that recognized the importance of addressing Tuberculosis (TB) as a public health priority. The government has implemented various programmes and policies to combat this disease, the prime minister said in a message on World TB Day.

“On this World TB Day 2024, I applaud the services of everyone committed to the fight against tuberculosis and reiterate our Government’s resolve towards supporting the initiatives aimed at eradicating TB and improving the health and well-being of our citizens,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister said Tuberculosis remained a significant global health challenge, causing immense suffering and claiming far too many lives every year.

“It is crucial that we prioritize TB elimination in our global health agenda and allocate resources accordingly. Together, we can harness innovation, research, and technology to accelerate progress towards a TB-free world,” he added. The prime minister said that while they strived to provide equitable health services to their citizens, they deeply appreciated the role of the private sector and our global partners.

“I call upon all partners, organisations, healthcare professionals, and individuals to unite in our efforts to end TB. We must work collaboratively to strengthen healthcare systems, increase access to quality diagnosis and treatment, and raise awareness about the importance of TB prevention and control measures,” he stressed. The prime minister further pledged to work together, leaving no room for complacency, in their mission to eliminate TB from Pakistan.