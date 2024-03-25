PTI denied permission to hold power show on 30th

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon rejected on Sunday PTI’s request to hold a public gathering in the federal capital on March 30.

The party’s request was turned down in view of the “law and order situation”. DC Memon stated that the party had already violated NOCs (no objection certificates) issued on earlier occasions.

Two days ago, the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the capital’s DC to decide on the matter and present a report in this regard. The former ruling party’s regional president Amir Masood Mughal had sought permission for a public gathering either on March 23 or March 30, at Parade Ground, F9 Park or D Chowk at 10 pm. The secretary of interior, chief commissioner, inspector general of police, deputy commissioner, and SSP operations were addressed in the application. It demanded to restrain the law enforcement agencies from blocking the routes to the venue and desist from arresting or baton-charging party supporters.

The PTI made formal written requests to the Islamabad DC on March 15 and 18 for securing an NOC, but no response was received until March 21. Later, Imran’s party approached the court after alleging that the district administration was unresponsive to their request, therefore, the court should issue directions in this regard.