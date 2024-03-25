Torkham border crossing reopened after brief closure

The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was reopened for pedestrian traffic after four hours long closure in the wake of a clash between Frontier Corps (FC) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), security sources said on Sunday.

Earlier, the sources told the media that the NADRA point at the Torkham border crossing was closed after the clash over some disagreement regarding immigration affairs, leaving several people going to Afghanistan via the border stuck in the middle.

However, the crossing was reopened after brief suspension of traffic.

Government sources said that the disagreement between FC and FIA took place over the crowd management at the border; however, higher ups of both the agencies resolved the matter swiftly.

They said that law enforcement agencies try to fulfill the legal requirements to prevent the movement of terrorists or illegal individuals and crowding increases the risk of any such untoward situation.

Earlier, the hospital sources said that five people were injured in the scuffle and were shifted to Landi Kotal Hospital. Their condition was out of danger, they added.

The FIA alleged that the FC staff was interfering with immigration matters. However, the sources said, the fight broke out after the FC officials continued to intervene despite being asked to stop. Following this, the FIA immigration staff also closed offices in protest, added the sources.

Meanwhile, FC sources said that the security of the border is their responsibility. “FC officials keep a close watch on passengers for security,” they added.