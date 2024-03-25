Canada and Costa Rica complete Copa América field by winning qualifiers

Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 and Costa Rica rallied past Honduras 3-1 on Saturday to complete the 16-nation field for the Copa América.

Cyle Larin scored in the 61st minute and Jacob Sheffelburg added a goal in the first minute of stoppage time for Canada in the doubleheader opener of CONCACAF qualifiers.

Larin’s goal on a left-footed shot from just inside the penalty area from Iké Ugbo’s pass was his 29th in 66 international appearances.

Sheffelburg added his second international goal on a left-footed shot off a pass from Jonathan David.

Canada will open the Copa América against defending champion Argentina in June 20 in Atlanta, plays Chile five days later at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Chile on June 29 at Orlando, Florida.