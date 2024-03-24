Kenneth Mitchell passes away at 49 years of age

The Star Trek and acting communities have lost a beloved member. Kenneth Mitchell and actor known for roles in Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel and the husband of Center Stage actress Susan May Pratt, has died. He was 49. The actor passed away Feb. 24 in Los Angeles after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. In addition to his wife, Mitchell is survived by their daughter Lilah, 16, and son Kallum, 11, plus his parents, brother and other family members, according to an obituary posted on his Instagram on Feb. 25. “Ken was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father these traits found their fullest expression,” it read. “He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and playful force in the lives of his children. Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling to be more fully himself for his kids. Ken will be forever proud of who his children have become.” The obituary also included an essay written by Mitchell himself, titled “Connect.” “When I die, when I leave this life, I want to become a tree, a Ginko, White pine, Jacaranda, Lemon, Cedar, Oak, Myrtle or Maple,” he wrote.