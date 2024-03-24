Seven people gunned down over land dispute

Seven people were killed by firing over a land dispute in the neighboring village of Qazi Ahmed Pur —a town in Shaheed Benazir Abad district in Sindh.

According to the police, the bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Shahpur Jahanian.

The unfortunate incident between two groups over a land dispute occurred in the village Wahid Bakhsh Dahiri, a village of dahiri community.

In 20222 February, five including a police official were killed and seven others in the firing of armed members of a community on rivals over property and agricultural yield dispute.

Zardari, Bhand, and other communities of Kaccha area of Nawabshah were in dispute over property and crop dispute.