Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp

Pakistan Army organized a free medical camp for the residents of Allahabad and its neighbouring villages in Chunian tehsil of Kasur district. Numerous gynecologists and other specialized physicians as well as paramedical personnel examined and treated hundreds of patients at the medical camp. Free medical care was offered, along with nutritional supplements and a range of diagnostic procedures, such as ultrasound and ECG. Over 1,300 people had examinations from doctors across different specialties during the entire day at the camp. People were grateful for what the Pakistan Army had done for the public welfare. Doctors and paramedical staff also gave awareness lectures regarding hygiene, a balanced diet, and the prevention and treatment of various diseases including dengue. The people also thanked the Pakistan Army for the free medical camps organized frequently in rural areas throughout the year. Organizing free medical camps by the Pakistan Army is a regular part of providing modern public health facilities and free medicines to poor people in remote areas.