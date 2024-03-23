Sanam Saeed beams with joy in pinkish ethnic attire

Renowned actress Sanam Saeed is one of the most prolific actresses in the showbiz industry, and continues to steal the spotlight. Taking to Instagram, the “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” star dropped a set of fresh clicks to leave her dedicated fans swooning. She is seen putting on traditional attire in pinkish colours, layered with a printed dupatta, reflecting simplicity. Fans started to react to the photos by dropping plenty of emoticons and writing statements. In the comments section, one of the users wrote, “Simple and elegant.” Another of the netizens dropped a fiery emoji to praise the starlet. Sanam Saeed has garnered over 894,000 followers on Instagram.