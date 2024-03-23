Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to work together, cement ties

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM’s House on Saturday to discuss bilateral matters, regional peace, security and the situation in the region.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the sectors of defence and security. Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir were also present.

Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated the Saudi minister on receiving Pakistan’s highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, and thanked him for attending the Pakistan Day parade as a special guest. He also expressed best wishes for the custodian of the two holy mosques.

PM Shehbaz emphasised the close brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, based on commonalities of religion, history and culture, which were further strengthening over time.

He highlighted Pakistan’s deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support.

Shehbaz acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s critical role in improving Pakistan’s economic situation during his previous tenure as prime minister, emphasising the special place the Saudi royal family holds in the hearts of the Pakistani people.

Referring to the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the premier mentioned the establishment of a one-window operation for investors to facilitate business activities and investment in Pakistan.

He underscored the vast opportunities available in Pakistan in various fields, including agriculture, information technology, and mining, and stressed the need for enhanced cooperation in defence and economy between the two countries.

The PM reiterated his earlier invitation, expressing Pakistan’s eagerness to welcome the visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Khalid bin Salman congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the prime minister and extended his best wishes. He thanked Pakistan for inviting him as a special guest for the Pakistan Day parade, stating that he witnessed the exceptional capabilities of the Pakistani armed forces during the event.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday conferred Pakistan’s highest civilian award “Nishan-e-Pakistan” on Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

The Saudi dignitary, who was also the chief guest for the Pakistan Day parade, was awarded for his “services for Pakistan and its people, enhancing defence cooperation, strengthening of bilateral ties and contributions towards peace efforts in the region”.

The ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and other senior officials. Separately, Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud met Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi today. They discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation in different fields especially defence.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi defence dinister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have strong and historical brotherly relations and have always remained well-wishers of each other. Concluding his day long visit to Pakistan, Prince Khalid bin Salman left for home. He was bid farewell by the Army Chief at Noor Khan Air Base.