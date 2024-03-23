Pakistan launches bid for UNSC seat for 2025-26

Pakistan has formally launched its bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a two year term from 2025 to 2026 with the promise of contributing meaningfully to the council’s mandate for international peace and security. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador Munir Akram formally announced Pakistan’s candidacy at a well-attended reception at the UN on Thursday held in connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations. The reception at the Pakistani Mission to the UN in New York, was attended UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis, top diplomats from the UN permanent missions, officials, members of academia, media, civil society organisations and the Pakistani diaspora. Speaking on the occasion, Akram underscored Pakistan’s consistent efforts to champion the causes of the Global South and promote cooperative multilateralism. He also highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to the UN and several notable achievements. Seeking support from the international community for Pakistan’s UNSC bid, Ambassador Akram expressed confidence in Pakistan’s ability to contribute meaningfully to the UNSC’s mandate for international peace and security.