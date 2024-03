Federal Government will persue “OnePlusFour” strategy to accelerate work on SEZs, under China Economic Net (CEN). This was stated by Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) during his meeting here with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday. The Minister presented the “OnePlusFour” strategy for accelerating Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the CPEC framework.