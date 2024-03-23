Resolution in Punjab Assembly on ‘Pakistan Day’

A resolution has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly on the occasion of ‘Pakistan Day’ i.e. March 23.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Hina Parvez Butt, which said that this House reiterates its commitment on ‘Pakistan Day’ to run the country in accordance with the principles laid down in the light of the objectives of the establishment of Pakistan.

The resolution stated that the two-nation ideology will be implemented in the true sense. There is an urgent need to raise the awareness of the two-nation ideology among the young generation.

The text of the resolution added that today is reminding us that we have to collectively promote those concepts and traditions in Pakistan that will raise the people of Pakistan as a free and independent nation in the world.

In the text of the resolution, it was said that the federal government, provincial governments and all institutions have to set their goals to achieve the original goals and objectives of the establishment of Pakistan. Everyone has to put aside all their differences and be united for the development and prosperity of the country.