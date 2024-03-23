The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter on Pakistan Day, said that joining Pakistan is a long-held dream of the Kashmiris which will surely come true, one day.

APHC-AJK Convener, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar and other leaders in a joint statement in Islamabad congratulated the people and Government of Pakistan on their national day

The APHC-AJK leaders said that March 23 is of special importance in history because a resolution was passed in Lahore on that day in 1940 paving the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent. They said the ongoing struggle in occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a continuation of the Pakistan Movement and Pakistan is incomplete without Jammu and Kashmir.

They said Pakistan is a gift from Allah Almighty to the Muslims, and Kashmiris and Pakistanis are tied in strong bonds of religion, history and culture. They said that Pakistan is the true benefactor and ambassador of Kashmiris and its unwavering support has always been a source of encouragement for them.

The Hurriyat leaders thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their continued political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmir cause. They said that a strong and stable Pakistan is the guarantor of the freedom of Kashmir.

The leaders urged the international community to fulfill its promise of settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The APHC-AJK leaders including Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Nisar Mirza, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Shameem Shawl, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Mir Tahir Masood, Advocate Parvez Ahmed, Hassanul Bana, Raja Khadim Hussain, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Syed Eajaz Rehmani, Sanaullah Dar, Altaf Ahmed Butt, Javed Iqbal Butt, Dawood Yousafzai, Sheikh Abdul Majid, Gulshan Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed Dar, Zahid Safi, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Zahid Ashraf, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Abdul Majeed Lone, Syed Mushtaq, Manzoor Ahmed Dar, Nazir Ahmed Karnai, Muhammad Ashraf Dar ,Raeis Ahmed Mir and others issued the joint statement.

Meanwhile, the APHC-AJK also paid tributes to Muhammad Yusuf Baig, father of senior Hurriyat leader Farida Beheji on his 32nd martyrdom anniversary. Baig was martyred by the Indian troops in custody in Srinagar on this day in 1992.