Pakistan Day Celebrations: ISPR Hails Nation’s Resolve, Remembers Sacrifices on 84th Anniversary

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs, congratulate the nation on 84th anniversary of “Pakistan Day.”

This promising day is reminiscent of great efforts of the Muslims of sub-continent when they determined our destiny in line with vision of our great leaders for a separate homeland for Muslims.

This historic day also reminds us of the greatest sacrifices and contributions of our forefathers which they made in the struggle for creation of Pakistan.

Today, plight of Muslims in India in general and IIOJK in particular, who are facing worst form of brutalities at the hands of the fascist regime, remind us of the importance and value of the Independence where we cherish and respect our freedom every day, Alhumdolliah.

On this day, Armed Forces of Pakistan renew their resolve to defend the motherland and protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all times and at any cost; and uphold the national flag INSHA’ALLAH.

Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad,

Pakistan Paindabad.