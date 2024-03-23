Iqra TV’s Imam Qasim stirs controversy after flying in first-class

A well-known British Muslim charity founder and leader Imam Qasim, chairman of Al-Khair Foundation (AKF), is facing intense scrutiny after being seen flying first class on his return from a charity trip for Gaza relief efforts to Jordan.

Picture of Imam Qasim, a well-known face in the charity sector in the West, in the first class zone of the airliner, has gone viral. In the first week of Ramadan, Imam Qasim was observed boarding flight number RJ 111 from Amman, Jordan, bound for London Heathrow.

Despite showcasing aid delivery in a cargo plane without a seatbelt on social media, Imam Qasim chose luxury travel back to London, sparking questions about how donations are being used for personal benefit.

Pictures that went viral show Imam Qasim enjoying the luxury first class. On his IQRA TV show and public speeches, Imam Qasim has extolled the virtues of simplicity with the pledge that he will ensure not a penny raised in donations is spent on his luxury. The pictures of him flying first class, however, paint a different story. He has condemned those who travel first class, using charity funds.

Al-Khair Foundation boss Imam Qasim’s social media selectively highlights aid delivery, leaving out details of his first-class travel, raising concerns among donors about transparency and the use of their contributions. The absence of documentation about his entire journey, including luxury accommodations, undermines trust and accountability, said a news report.

A spokesman of the Al-Khair Foundation confirmed that Imam Qasim – whose full name is Imam Qasim Rashid Ahmad – has no means of income other than his paid role at the Al-Khair Foundation. The spokesman said Imam Qasim Rashid Ahmad is entitled to travel comfortably.

Efforts to seek clarification from Imam Qasim about his salary and other potential luxury benefits have been unsuccessful, deepening scepticism. As the founder of the Al-Khair Foundation and CEO of Iqra TV, Imam Qasim holds considerable influence within the UK Muslim community and the charity sector.

Established in 2003, the Al-Khair Foundation is known for its humanitarian work globally, but recent revelations have cast doubt on its governance and financial transparency. Donors are calling for increased transparency and accountability to ensure their contributions are used effectively for charitable purposes, rather than personal indulgence.

Al-Khair Foundation was banned from operating in Pakistan in May 2018. The authorities were told to shut down operations of 11 international non-government organisations (INGOs) after the interior ministry denied them permission to function in the country over concerns about financial clarity and objectives. The NGOs that were banned included four INGOs based in the UK, two from the USA and one each from China, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Pakistan.

The Interior Ministry letter said these organisations applied for registration with the Interior Ministry which was rejected. The local police in various cities were asked to close these down if they were still working within their limits

Al-Khair Foundation (UK) said it withdrew the application in August 2017 before it was processed. The charity had condemned the Pakistan Ministry of Interior for placing it under the ban.

The charity announced in August 2020 that it would work in collaboration with former Governor Chaudhary Sawar’s Sarwar Foundation to install water filtration plants in different areas of Punjab but nothing was done.