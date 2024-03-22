PM vows to root out terrorism as 2 soldiers martyred in DI Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his unwavering commitment to wiping out terrorism after two soldiers were martyred in a suicide attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

Two soldiers were martyred after a suicide bomber struck a military convoy on Tank Road, in the jurisdiction of the Hathala police station, Dera Ismail Khan, on Thursday. Police said the attack also injured at least 22 personnel.

According to a police report, the convoy was on its way to Tank from Dera Ismail Khan when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the convoy, resulting in the martyrdom of two soldiers on the spot and injuries to almost two dozen others.

In a statement released earlier today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “A vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan district”.

“Resultantly, two brave sons of soil, Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel and Sepoy Tahir Naveed embraced martyrdom,” it said.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve. Moreover, the perpetrators of this cowardly attack will be brought to justice,” the ISPR added.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz said the Pakistan Army was resolutely committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism. According to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, the premier said the war against terrorism would continue until the menace was completely eradicated from the country.

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the army convoy, and also commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

Condemning the attack, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said said terrorists were the “enemies of peace and stability”, according to a report from state-run Radio Pakistan.

He said that any attempt to harm national security would be dealt with “iron hands”.

Tarar added that the entire nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the martyrs, adding that the government would rest only after completely ridding the country of terrorism’s scourge.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack. In a statement, he said that security forces were targeted through a “cowardly act of violence”. He reiterated the party’s stance against terrorism and offered his condolences to the bereaved.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that the whole nation was united against terrorism and the party had faith in the country’s security forces.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

On Wednesday, two soldiers were martyred while eight terrorists were killed by the Pakistan Army after it thwarted an attack on the Gwadar Port Authority Colony.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 – marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.